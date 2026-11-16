Five EU countries unveil plans for Rwanda deportation hub

Five European ​countries on Monday unveiled plans to send rejected asylum seekers to a deportation ‌hub ​in Rwanda, as centrist governments in Europe toughen immigration policies to counter growing public support for far-right parties. Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands have been working towards a deal for a so-called return hub for several months, part of a broader push inside the European Union to increase deportations and curb irregular migration.

The five-country group was ‌starting talks with Rwanda on setting up a deportation hub there, the Austrian government said in a statement on Monday. Negotiations should be quick so that the first deportations of rejected asylum seekers who cannot be sent back to their home countries can take place in 2027, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, added in a statement.

The project, announced in Vienna, follows the approval of the EU's new Return Regulation, designed to speed up deportations. "We are ready now ‌to move into more concrete steps. I think it will be a game changer, making us able to confront the massive challenges of illegal migration," Frederiksen told journalists in Vienna alongside Stocker, Rwanda's interior minister and officials from ‌the Netherlands, Greece and Germany.

"We will take back control of our borders," she added. With elections approaching in several EU countries and anti-immigration sentiment widespread, governments are under pressure to show they can control migration. Deportation hubs offer a highly visible demonstration of that resolve, analysts say.

The scheme resembles Britain's abandoned Rwanda deportation plan but differs in that it would only apply to migrants who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the European Union, rather than those whose claims are still being processed. ACCOUNTABILITY QUESTIONS

Leaders from the five countries insist their plans will comply ⁠with EU ​and international law. But rights advocates have questioned whether migrants' rights ⁠could be violated if they are transferred to a country they have no connection to. The Council of Europe, a pan-European human rights body, said in July that return hubs posed "considerable human rights risks."

In a joint statement, 45 rights, aid and trade union groups urged the five ⁠countries to abandon the Rwanda plan, saying neither legal safeguards nor monitoring mechanisms could eliminate the risk of rights abuses and that Rwanda fails to meet the human rights standards required under the EU's new Return Regulation. "It signals that Member States accept the risk ​of serious human rights violations against one of the most marginalized groups in society, in return for a deterrence goal that evidence clearly suggests they will not reach," the statement said.

European officials backing the ⁠hubs say the policy's main purpose is deterrence rather than large-scale removals. They argue the prospect of paying smugglers thousands of euros for a dangerous journey to Europe, only to be sent elsewhere, could dissuade some migrants from making the trip.

Critics, however, say there is little evidence that tougher enforcement ⁠measures ​and deportation schemes reduce migration over the long term. “Enforcement changes how people travel, not whether they travel. Some pause or change route, and smugglers adapt and raise their prices,” said Roberto Forin of the Mixed Migration Centre, a research institute that collects data along migration routes.

A WILLING HOST Rwanda has positioned itself as a destination for migrants whom Western countries want to remove, despite longstanding concerns about its own human rights record.

Veteran President Paul Kagame won praise ⁠from Western and regional leaders for helping end Rwanda's 1994 genocide and rebuilding the East African country into a destination for investment. However, critics accuse his government of suppressing dissent and supporting rebels alleged to have committed killings, rapes ⁠and other abuse in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. Rights advocates also ⁠point to restrictions on political freedoms and free speech.

Freedom House rates it "Not Free" and cites what it describes as the suppression of political dissent through surveillance, intimidation, arbitrary detention and torture. The United States last year began transferring migrants to Rwanda under an agreement allowing it to deport up to 250 people.

Britain abandoned its own plan to send ‌asylum seekers to Rwanda after it was ‌ruled unlawful by the country's Supreme Court in 2023. Kigali sought a £50 million ($63.6 million) payment after the UK scheme ​was scrapped. (Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Christina Fincher)