​US air travel largely returned to ​normal Monday after more than ‌18,000 ​flight cancellations over three days stemming from Friday's longest ground stop for 25 years, suspected to have been caused by ‌a single router installed during routine maintenance. Speaking on CNBC, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy estimated the economic impact of the disruptions — which also delayed nearly 28,000 flights — would be in "billions of dollars."

On ‌Monday, as of 9 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), there were just 300 flight cancellations and ‌1,500 delays, down from more than 2,300 canceled and 11,000 delayed Sunday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking site. The four largest US airlines face an estimated $345 million earnings hit from the nationwide ground stop, ⁠according ​to brokerage Bernstein.

Duffy on ⁠Friday upped his request for funding for air traffic control and airports to $50 billion from $30 billion. The FAA ⁠is still using aging equipment including Compaq computers, floppy disks and paper strips to track airplanes. "This ​rickety system is telegraphing to the American people, 'Hey we need investment,'" Duffy ⁠said Monday. "Now is the time to do a big dollar amount to modernize the system."

Democrats in Congress ⁠say ​Duffy has spent only $1 billion of the initial $12.5 billion approved last year for air traffic control. They also want hearings into what led to the communications disruptions ⁠that brought nearly all US air travel to a halt for over four hours on ⁠Friday. Duffy and Republicans ⁠want quick action on the additional funding in the final weeks before the current Congress goes home and Democrats take over in ‌January.