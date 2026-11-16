Russia warns UK over G20 presidency after London says Putin won't come to its summit    

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 21:16 IST
Russia warns UK over G20 presidency after London says Putin won't come to its summit    

Russia on Monday warned Britain it ​would face "serious consequences" if ​its tries to curtail Moscow's ‌rights when ​London assumes the G20 presidency for 2027. Moscow issued the warning less than two weeks after the Economist ‌newspaper cited British Prime Minister Andy Burnham as saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not travel to a G20 summit in Manchester in November next ‌year because of UK sanctions against him related to Ukraine.

"We shall see ‌how London actually behaves. One thing is clear: any infringement of Russia’s rights will not go unnoticed. Any missteps in this regard will have serious consequences," Marat Berdyev, the Russian ⁠Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large ​for G20 ⁠and APEC affairs, told the state RIA news agency in an interview. Berdyev, who said he ⁠hoped a negative scenario could be avoided, was cited as saying that the country ​which holds the rotating G20 presidency does not have the right to ⁠dictate terms or decide who participates in the forum’s work.

Russia remains a member of the ⁠G20 ​despite Western efforts to isolate it over its war in Ukraine. Leaders of host nations traditionally invite all members of the bloc to attend ⁠its annual summit. The US - the current G20 president - has invited Putin to ⁠attend a G20 ⁠summit it is hosting in Miami in December. The Kremlin has not yet said whether Putin will attend or ‌send someone ‌else in his stead.

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