Gambia clears Barrow to run for third presidential term, approves eight other candidates
Gambia's electoral commission has cleared President Adama Barrow to run for a third term in an election next month, along with eight other candidates.
Gambia's electoral commission has cleared President Adama Barrow to run for a third term in an election next month, along with eight other candidates.
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