Iran's Araqchi says he discussed regional peace, security with Pakistan's army chief

Iran's ​Foreign ‌Minister Abbas ​Araqchi and Asim Munir, ‌the army chief of key mediator Pakistan, discussed challenges ‌to regional peace and ‌security on Monday, according to Araqchi's Telegram account.

Pakistan ⁠is ​a ⁠key interlocutor between the United ⁠States and Iran. Its ​earlier mediation efforts resulted ⁠in an interim peace agreement ⁠signed ​in June but the Islamabad Memorandum ⁠soon faltered amid renewed hostilities ⁠between ⁠Iran and the US.