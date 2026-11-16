Iran's Araqchi says he discussed regional peace, security with Pakistan's army chief
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Asim Munir, the army chief of key mediator Pakistan, discussed challenges to regional peace and security on Monday, according to Araqchi's Telegram account.
Pakistan is a key interlocutor between the United States and Iran. Its earlier mediation efforts resulted in an interim peace agreement signed in June but the Islamabad Memorandum soon faltered amid renewed hostilities between Iran and the US.