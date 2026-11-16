BJYM Himachal Pradesh to hold State Working Committee meeting in Palampur on November 18

Sunny Shukla, State President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Himachal Pradesh, on Monday, announced that an important State Working Committee Meeting of BJYM Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 18, 2026, in Palampur, keeping in view the upcoming Assembly elections. Senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Himachal Pradesh, will be present at the meeting to guide and motivate the office-bearers and workers of the Yuva Morcha. According to a press release issued by the BYJM, Shukla informed that the meeting will be attended by all State Office-Bearers, State Working Committee Members, District In-Charges, District Presidents and General Secretaries of all organisational districts, along with BJYM Assembly In-Charges and Mandal Presidents representing all 68 Assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. The objective is to prepare the organisation to effectively address upcoming political and organisational challenges and strengthen its presence across the state.

He stated that detailed discussions will be held on the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections, organisational expansion, strengthening the party's presence at the booth level, increasing youth participation, and effectively utilising social media and digital platforms. The meeting will also focus on exposing the failures of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, its unfulfilled electoral promises, issues concerning youth employment, unemployment, alleged stagnation in development activities and other public-interest concerns affecting different sections of society. The State President said that despite the passage of considerable time since assuming office, the Congress government has failed to adequately address several important concerns of the people. The youth are still seeking answers on employment opportunities, the pace of development and the promises made before the elections. BJYM will not remain silent on these issues and will hold the state government accountable through facts, public concerns and democratic political engagement.

He further made it clear that BJYM will launch an effective statewide political campaign against the policies and functioning of the Congress government. The proposed campaign will include public outreach programmes, Yuva Samvad initiatives, press conferences, demonstrations, social media campaigns and awareness drives at district, mandal and Assembly constituency levels. The organisation will also actively highlight the achievements and welfare initiatives of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shukla emphasised that the coming electoral year presents an important opportunity for BJYM to strengthen its organisational capabilities, political outreach and public support. Every Yuva Morcha worker must work with dedication, discipline and commitment to strengthen the BJP's ideology and bring the failures of the Congress government before the people of Himachal Pradesh.

He appealed to all designated office-bearers and organisational representatives to ensure their participation in the State Working Committee Meeting at Palampur and contribute actively towards shaping the organisation's future roadmap. (ANI)