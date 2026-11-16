Tamil Nadu: Devotees celebrate Aippasi Kadaimuga Theerthavari festival using borewell water in place of Cauvery water

Thousands of devotees participated in the Aippasi Kadaimuga Theerthavari festival in Mayiladuthurai using borewell water in place of Cauvery water, which failed to reach the town. The Kadaimuga Theerthavari, an auspicious event of the Aippasi Cauvery Thula Utsavam in Mayiladuthurai, was held on Monday, with the Panchamoorthis (five principal deities) from Shiva temples on both banks of the Cauvery arriving at the riverbanks to participate in the ceremonial holy bath.

However, as the Cauvery water released from Kallanai failed to reach Mayiladuthurai, the ritual was conducted using borewell water arranged by the Mayiladuthurai Municipality. Thousands of devotees, including the heads of the Thiruvaduthurai and Dharmapuram Adheenams, participated in the festival. According to Hindu mythology, the River Ganga, which had turned dark due to the accumulated burden of sins washed away by millions of devotees taking holy dips in it, prayed to Lord Shiva for relief. Lord Shiva is believed to have blessed Ganga to take a holy dip at the Cauvery Thula Kattam in Mayiladuthurai throughout the 30 days of the Tamil month of Aippasi to cleanse herself of her sins.

It is believed that Ganga and other sacred rivers subsequently visited Mayiladuthurai, took a holy dip in the Cauvery and worshipped Lord Shiva to rid themselves of their accumulated sins. In commemoration of this religious belief, the Cauvery Thula Utsavam is celebrated every year during the Tamil month of Aippasi, with the Cauvery River as its centrepiece.

This year's festival commenced on the first day of Aippasi last month with theerthavari rituals. The ten-day festival, during which the Panchamoorthis from various Shiva temples are brought to the river for the ceremonial holy bath, began with the flag-hoisting ceremony on the 7th of this month. As there was no water in the Cauvery, Rajendran, a lawyer representing the BJP Central Government, filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking the release of water to the Cauvery Thula Kattam in Mayiladuthurai. During the court proceedings, the Tamil Nadu Government assured the court that the water would reach Mayiladuthurai in time for today's Kadaimuga Theerthavari festival. However, the water released from Kallanai did not reach the town as promised.

Consequently, the Mayiladuthurai Municipality made arrangements to pump borewell water into the Cauvery through pipelines to facilitate the ritual. As adequate water was not released into the river, today's Aippasi Kadaimuga Theerthavari was conducted using borewell water, with thousands of devotees participating. As part of the festival, the Panchamoorthis arrived from the Sri Abhayambikai Sametha Mayuranathar Temple, Aiyarappar Temple, Vathanyeswarar Temple and Kasi Viswanathar Temple, situated on both banks of the Cauvery.

Special abhishekams were performed for the Astra Devars in the Cauvery using milk, rose water, sandalwood paste and other sacred substances. Subsequently, the ceremonial Theerthavari of the Panchamoorthis was conducted. Devotees took holy dips in the borewell water and offered prayers to the deities. More than 300 police personnel from Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts were deployed to provide security for the festival.

Thousands of devotees are expected to visit both banks of the Cauvery until Monday night to have darshan of the Panchamoorthis who participated in the Theerthavari festival. (ANI)