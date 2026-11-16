US to curb China's access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia

The Trump administration on Monday issued a rule that ​will further restrict China's access to the best AI chips ​from companies like Nvidia, just as President Donald ‌Trump ​began a trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping. The new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centers in countries like Malaysia and Thailand will hurt Chinese companies that use ‌those data centers to access advanced chips to train their artificial intelligence models.

The rule shows the Commerce Department is scrambling to show it is cracking down on Chinese access to sensitive American technology, following reporting that the agency turned a blind eye to smuggling of advanced Nvidia AI ‌chips into China and failed to curb Chinese access to overseas data centers that allowed users to circumvent the restrictions. It also ‌comes as Trump is set on Thursday to meet with Xi in China's southern city of Shenzhen, the site of this week's APEC summit. Trump often unleashes punitive tech threats or action against Beijing ahead of such meetings.

The new rule also requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export ⁠licenses for ​advanced chips, citing the five countries ⁠as presenting a higher-than-normal risk of illegally diverting the chips to China. LUTNICK WITH TRUMP ON CHINA VISIT

The commerce secretary is going with Trump to China, an indication the ⁠president still supports Lutnick, who has come under intense pressure for not taking action in the wake of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation last week. ​Huang stepped down after admitting to an affair with an executive at Singapore-based cloud company and Nvidia partner Megaspeed. "The rule is ⁠designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries," the Commerce Department said in ⁠a ​statement.

The statement said the rule was written by the Department of the Treasury and the National Security Council, which also directed its release. The new restrictions will not apply to systems used by online retailers and social media companies, which the department said do not ⁠pose the same national security threat.

They also formally rescind the Biden-era rule that limited global access to AI chips through licensing requirements. The ⁠Commerce Department said in early ⁠2025 that it would not enforce the rule, and would rescind and replace it. But it did not take action until Monday, allowing billions of dollars' worth of restricted Nvidia chips to flow to ‌data centers used ‌by Chinese AI companies.