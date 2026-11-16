​French far-right ​leader Marine Le Pen ‌said on ​Monday that if she is ‌elected president next spring, France would continue to give Ukraine material and humanitarian assistance. France ‌does not have the budget ‌to help Ukraine more financially, but Le Pen would honor commitments already made ⁠to Ukraine, ​including ⁠a €90 billion ($99.20 billion) joint European Union loan, Le ⁠Pen added in a statement ​after meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador to ⁠France.

Le Pen told the ambassador to ⁠tell ​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that she would be available to ⁠meet with him in Brussels or Paris, ⁠according ⁠to the statement. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)