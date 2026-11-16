Le Pen says France would keep giving Ukraine aid if she is elected
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that if she is elected president next spring, France would continue to give Ukraine material and humanitarian assistance. France does not have the budget to help Ukraine more financially, but Le Pen would honor commitments already made to Ukraine, including a €90 billion ($99.20 billion) joint European Union loan, Le Pen added in a statement after meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador to France.
Le Pen told the ambassador to tell Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that she would be available to meet with him in Brussels or Paris, according to the statement. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)