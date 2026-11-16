Drone strike behind sinking of cargo ship off Bulgaria's coast, maritime security sources say

A cargo ​ship carrying wheat sank off Bulgaria's Black ​Sea coast on Monday after ‌being ​hit by a sea drone and abandoned by its crew, maritime security sources said, the latest casualty in a surge of attacks ‌in the region.

The crew of 12 Turkish nationals were rescued from the Somali-flagged Betul8 by military vessels in the area, one of the sources said. Bulgaria's transport ministry said one of its helicopters ‌took them to shore and they were in good condition. The vessel, carrying 3,000 ‌metric tons of wheat, was sailing from Romania to Egypt and capsized in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, the country's transport ministry said on Monday.

The vessel's Marshall Islands-based manager could not be immediately reached for comment. Bulgaria launched the search-and-rescue ⁠operation ​after receiving a distress signal ⁠early on Monday, indicating that the ship was sinking about 40 nautical miles off Cape Kaliakra, the ministry said ⁠in a statement. So far, there have been no reports of fatalities or environmental impact, the sources ​said.

Betul8 is the 17th vessel attacked off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania since mid-July, ⁠according to maritime security firm Diaplous. The waters off the shores of the two NATO countries have become the primary ⁠route ​for shipments from Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain exporters, whose own Black Sea ports have come under constant fire from Russia since itsinvasion.

Romanian and Bulgarian officials have been ⁠cautious about ascribing blame for attacks near their coasts, although some have occasionally in the past ⁠pointed fingers at Moscow, ⁠which denies blame. Ukraine has also been accused of striking Russian vessels in other parts of the Black Sea.