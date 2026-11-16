GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall ahead of Nvidia earnings and Anthropic IPO

Stock indexes ‌fell across ​major global markets on Monday,weighed down by semiconductor shares, with Nvidia earnings and Anthropic's market debut this week set to test whether the AI-fuelled bull market has further to run. US chipmakers dropped over 4% in early trading, while overnight benchmarks in Korea and Taiwan fell 3.6% and 6% respectively.

MSCI's All-World index ‌was down 1.1%, while the STOXX 600 was barely changed after rising 2.5% to record highs last week. The dollar index touched its highest since April 2025, with traders awaiting comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh later on Monday for clues on the US interest-rate outlook.

The market value of Nvidia, which reports earnings after the bell on Tuesday, was down at $3.9 trillion by Friday from about $5.8 trillion in early October, ‌LSEG data showed, as investors rushed for the exits after the departure of its CEO, Jensen Huang, last week. Analysts expect earnings growth of 90% on revenue of $109 billion in Nvidia's fiscal third quarter, ‌with all eyes on whether the new management will stick to the chipmaker's bullish outlook for next year.

"Nvidia may well deliver another exceptional beat and raise at tomorrow's earnings, but investors are increasingly trying to value a business in FY2028 and FY2029 potentially without the individual who architected its competitive advantage," said Chris Weston, head of research at foreign exchange brokerage Pepperstone. The company's shares were down 1.7% on Monday.

AI behemoth Anthropic is expected to raise up to $80 billion when it prices its IPO on Wednesday ⁠on a near $1.5 ​trillion valuation, and begins trading on Nasdaq on Thursday ⁠under the ANT.O ticker. "The success of the IPO, along with Nvidia's earnings, will definitely be the barometer for whether the (stock market) correction will continue or not," said Nadia El Bilassy, senior market analyst at Equiti Group.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 253.46 ⁠points, or 0.48%, on Monday to 52,096.34, the S&P 500 fell 75.96 points, or 1.00%, to 7,485.71 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 396.42 points, or 1.58%, to 24,739.85. OIL SLIPS, GREENBACK WEIGHS

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's October policy meeting ​are due on Wednesday, while a parade of Fed speakers will be on the bill this week. Traders continue to price in a rate increase from the Fed at its December ⁠meeting, following a series of data that indicate inflation pressure is broadening. Fed funds futures imply a quarter-point rate hike next month, and markets are pricing in at least three rate hikes between now and the end of 2027.

Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar does ⁠not ​see the case for a string of rate hikes, but said that "hawkish comments from Fed, ECB and BoE speakers have brought the prospect of aggressive hikes back on the table". "The path beyond December would depend on the war. If we get any version of ceasefire in the Middle East and (Brent) oil comes below $80, we do not see a case for further hikes in 2027," he said.

Oil prices fell ⁠as signs of recovering oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz reinforced expectations of surplus supply as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand despite continued attacks on shipping. US crude fell ⁠1.81% to $86.96 a barrel and Brent fell to $93.82 per ⁠barrel, down 2.11% on the day.

In government debt, the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 4.42 basis points to 5.109%, from 5.153% late on Friday. The 30-year bond yield fell 3.2 basis points to 5.449% from 5.481% late on Friday. In commodities, spot silver fell 3.93% to $46.81 an ounce while US silver ‌futures fell 4.84% to $46.66 an ounce. ‌Copper declined 0.75% to $13,298.50 a ton.