Pope Leo ends South America tour that drew millions with one final vast crowd

‌Pope ​Leo wrapped up a demanding 12-day South America trip on Monday, leading a farewell Mass in Peru to close a three-nation tour that drew a record 13 million people across events and included forceful speeches defending democracy and decrying conflict.

At the last of 50 events on one of the most intense foreign tours taken by ‌a Catholic leader in decades, and begun less than a month after Leo underwent lung cancer surgery, the pope told crowds in Lima he would bring the energy of the trip back to Rome. Leo, originally from Chicago, served as a missionary in Peru for about 20 years and is both a US and Peruvian citizen. He told a crowd of some 1.5 million people gathered on a field at an airbase on Monday that he considered Peruvians ‌as his people.

"I will always carry you with me," the pope said in his sermon, drawing applause. "The Peruvian people are my people too!" Among those in the crowd was Karen Florian, 48, from Lima, who came ‌with her sister. "This has given us hope, peace and faith," she said of the pope's visit.

POLITICAL SPEECHES, MEETINGS WITH ABUSE VICTIMS Leo visited Peru on the last and most personal leg of a tour that began with stops in Uruguay and Argentina.

The pope made dozens of tours in an open-air popemobile to cheering crowds, had meetings with local bishops and Catholic groups, and gave speeches to the political leaders in each country. Leo urged Argentine President Javier Milei, a libertarian seen as a close ally of US President Donald Trump, to ⁠not target Argentina's ​poorest with an austerity agenda that the Church has strongly ⁠criticized for cutting social services.

He called on Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori to build confidence among her people after her narrow election victory earlier this year. And at an event on Sunday in a Peruvian city that is an eastern gateway to the Amazon rainforest, Leo decried ⁠what he called the exploitation of the Amazon jungle and urged Catholics to oppose "with perseverance" deforestation and pollution in the world's largest rainforest.

Leo also met in Argentina and Peru with survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, with the Vatican saying after ​the Peru encounter that the pope had discussed how the Church can better listen to abuse victims. Some survivors, however, criticized the size of the meetings with small groups of victims, six in Peru ⁠and five in Argentina. Outside the Vatican embassy in Lima, where Leo stayed in Peru, some victims staged a small protest.

"There are many victims who were hoping to meet him, hoping to be heard, hoping the pope would look them in the eyes and listen to their ⁠stories," ​said Jose Escardó, a survivor. A BITTERSWEET RETURN HOME

Leo has appeared in good form throughout the tour, delivering long speeches in a firm voice, enduring blustering winds in Uruguay and high altitudes and hot temperatures in Peru, and shaking countless hands. Crowds have been massive, with Leo's arrival in Lima on November 11 drawing what the Vatican estimated were 3 million people, in the largest event of Leo's 18-month papacy and the largest papal event ⁠since 2015.

Kelea Osorio, 70, who camped out overnight ahead of Leo's final Mass on Monday, said the visit had been a life highlight. "The pope's visit has been a blessing, for him to come ⁠to Peru and bring us peace," she said. For people in ⁠the northern Peruvian city of Chiclayo, where Leo served as bishop from 2015 to 2023 and made an emotional two-day return, the pope's visit was bittersweet, knowing that Leo may never return, given his duties leading the wider Church.

"It's a kind of nostalgia, but we already know that the pope carries us in his heart. ‌We don't doubt that," said 60-year-old Rita ‌Vigil, with tears in her eyes. "We support the pope through our prayers."