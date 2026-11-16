Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Alcaraz outclasses Tiafoe at ATP Finals to stretch winning run

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz powered past American Frances Tiafoe 6-2 6-2 in just over an hour at the ATP Finals on Monday to stretch his ​winning run to 10 matches. Tiafoe's baseline game was no match for Alcaraz's power and movement, with the world number three dominant from the start following back-to-back titles in Vienna ​and the Paris Masters.

Surfing-Australians Zoric, Ewing take world surfing games gold

Australian surfing prodigy Leihani Zoric claimed gold at the World ‌Surfing Games ​in Peru on Sunday, winning an extra quota place for the Australian women's team for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, while countryman Ethan Ewing won the men's event. Peru won the extra LA28 allocation for the men after former Olympians Lucca Mesinas and Miguel Tudela both made the final in solid, overhead waves at the powerful reef break of Punta Rocas, south of the capital, Lima.

NBA roundup: Celtics blast Mavs behind franchise-record first quarter

The Boston Celtics built a 33-point lead after one quarter and extended their winning streak to six games by breezing to ‌a 131-94 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. The Celtics scored 24 of the game's first 28 points and had a 42-9 lead after 12 minutes. According to the team, it was Boston's largest lead after one quarter in franchise history, allowing them to easily improve to 6-0 at home this season.

Michigan WR JJ Buchanan (shoulder) out for season

Michigan will play the rest of the season without leading receiver JJ Buchanan, coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed Monday. Buchanan left Saturday's 31-7 loss at No. 16 Oregon after landing hard on his shoulder while trying to catch a third-down pass in the first quarter. He was taken to a hospital for further tests.

US basketball player arrested after cannabis seizure at Nigeria airport, authorities say

Nigeria's drug agency said it had arrested an American basketball professional ‌playing in Thailand after officers found 33.95 kg of cannabis in two suitcases that he abandoned at Lagos' international airport. The agency named the suspect as Greene Da'monte Khiree, 28, of Savannah, Georgia, and said he had arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on November 11 on an Emirates flight from Thailand via Dubai

Minnesota fires OC Greg Harbaugh Jr.

After an ‌anemic first-half performance at Penn State on Saturday, Minnesota offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. was fired on Sunday, the school announced. After scoring 27 points in a win at Washington on Sept. 26, the Golden Gophers have averaged 16 points per game in a 2-4 stretch.

Report: Raiders TE Brock Bowers avoids major ankle injury

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers avoided a serious ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the visiting Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network reported Monday. Bowers, 23, is considered day-to-day and will undergo further testing on Monday, per the report.

Soccer-Pochettino prepares for quick switch from US to United

US men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted on Monday that his focus was not divided ahead of his departure for Manchester United, as he prepares to coach the American side for the last time on Tuesday. The Argentine signed a contract to lead the US through to the 2030 World Cup but last week agreed to take the helm at ⁠the Premier League club.

Chiefs ​TE Travis Kelce returns after ankle injury vs. Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered an ⁠ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons but returned to the field in the second quarter. Kelce made a 23-yard reception on Kansas City's second offensive play, just 89 seconds into the game, before being chased down and tackled around the ankles by Atlanta safety DeMarcco Hellams. The four-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection limped off the field and walked gingerly to the locker room.

Soccer-French football chief Diallo to ⁠challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency

French Football Federation (FFF) President Philippe Diallo will run for the FIFA presidency in next March's election with the support of the UEFA member associations represented on the executive committee and the FIFA Council, UEFA said on Monday. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who will seek reelection as the head of global soccer's ruling body, has faced widespread opposition since his aborted attempt in July to bring private investors into a new FIFA ​commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions including the World Cup.

NHL roundup: Canucks secure 2nd win in regulation at Knights' expense

Filip Chytil and Linus Karlsson each scored two goals and Leevi Merilainen made 34 saves as the Vancouver Canucks snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night ⁠in Las Vegas. Elias Pettersson recorded a goal and an assist, Brock Boeser had two assists and Drew O'Connor also scored a goal for Vancouver, which won in regulation for just the second time this season and for the first time since Oct. 3 against Calgary.

UTEP fires coach Scotty Walden amid 1-9 season

UTEP fired football coach Scotty Walden on Monday, two days after the Miners dropped to 1-9 with their eighth straight loss. Walden, 37, compiled a 6-28 record since taking ⁠over ​the El Paso program ahead of the 2024 season.

Top 25 roundup: No. 20 Michigan explodes for biggest half in program history

No. 20 Michigan set program records with eight players in double-figure scoring and 75 points in the second half as it pulled away from visiting William & Mary for a 123-79 nonconference victory Sunday in Ann Arbor, Mich. In addition to the marks for players in double figures and most points in any half, the Wolverines' 123 points tied the fourth-highest single-game total in program history.

SEC fines Arkansas $500K after fans storm field following South Carolina upset

The SEC has fined Arkansas $500,000 after fans stormed the field following the Razorbacks' 34-6 upset of South Carolina on Saturday. Per conference rules, the money will be paid to South Carolina.

Tennis-Unbeaten Andreeva captures WTA Finals ⁠crown on debut

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to win the WTA Finals, completing an unbeaten singles debut at the season-ending championships in Indian Wells without dropping a set. Andreeva threw her racket into the air and jumped for joy when Svitolina put an overhead into the net on match point, before hugging coach Conchita Martinez ⁠and her team.

Report: Patriots fear QB Drake Maye has broken ankle

The New England Patriots are concerned ⁠that quarterback Drake Maye could have fractured his right ankle -- an injury that could sideline him for the remainder of the season, ESPN reported Monday. Maye sustained the injury following a sack by Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the first quarter of New England's 35-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday in Munich.

Soccer-England end Spain's long unbeaten run, Italy crash out of Nations League

England ended world champions Spain's record unbeaten run with a 3-2 win in Madrid to top their Nations League group, but Italy's hopes of joining them in next year's quarter-finals ‌were dashed as they lost 4-1 in Belgium on Sunday. Captain Harry Kane's penalty ‌shortly before the interval and second-half goals by Ezri Konsa and Ben White meant England became the first team to beat Spain in regulation or extra time since Colombia in March 2024, ​although their run of 43 games without defeat included a penalty shootout loss to Portugal.