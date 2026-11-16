Grammy 2027: Taylor Swift ties Grammy record for consecutive Album of the Year nominations 

Singer Taylor Swift tied the Grammy record for consecutive Album of the Year nominations after receiving a nod in the same category of 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Monday for the Grammy Awards 2027, reported Variety.   

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 22:35 IST
Grammy 2027: Taylor Swift ties Grammy record for consecutive Album of the Year nominations 
Taylor Swift (Photo/Instagram/@taylorswift). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Taylor Swift tied the Grammy record for consecutive Album of the Year nominations after receiving a nod in the same category of 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Monday for the Grammy Awards 2027, reported Variety. Taylor Swift's nomination this year for her latest full-length, “The Life of a Showgirl,” makes her only the second artist in history to receive that nomination for five consecutive studio albums, joining Kendrick Lamar, although he has never won that prize.

The singer has scored a total of five major nods, three of them in the 'big four' categories: along with album, she’s up for record of the year ('The Fate of Ophelia') and song of the year ('I Knew It, I Knew You,' from 'Toy Story 5'), as well as pop duo (for the album’s title track, a duet with Sabrina Carpenter) and song for visual media (also 'I Knew It, I Knew You'). Raye leads all nominees with a startling 11 nods, followed by Rosalía with nine. Tied for seven nominations each are Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers. Following close behind with six nods each are Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean, reported Variety.

The album of the year category will see Raye’s 'This Music May Contain Hope' and a deluxe edition of Rosalía’s 'Lux' face off against Bridgers’ 'Lost Weekend,' Dean’s 'The Art of Loving,' Langley’s 'Dandelion,' Mars’ 'The Romantic,' Rodrigo’s 'You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love' and Swift’s 'The Life of a Showgirl.' Late Dolly Parton has recieved three posthumous nominations. The late superstar was nominated in the best audiobook field for the audio memoir “Star of the Show: My Life on Stage,” and she will also compete against herself with two nominations in the best country duo/group performance category.

The 69th annual Grammys will air Sunday, February 7, 2027. (ANI)

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