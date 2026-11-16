Soccer-Frank takes charge at struggling Palace after Sage dismissal
Crystal Palace have appointed Thomas Frank as manager on a contract until June 2029, the Premier League club said on Monday. Frank takes charge after the dismissal of Pierre Sage, whose five-month spell in charge ended after 16 games with the side at the bottom of the table.
"Crystal Palace is an iconic club in England and in the Premier League. I will do everything I possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place, and I'm really looking forward to meeting them,” Frank said in a statement.