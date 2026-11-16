Soccer-Frank takes charge at struggling Palace after Sage dismissal

Crystal Palace ​have appointed ​Thomas Frank ‌as manager ​on a contract until June ‌2029, the Premier League club said on Monday. Frank takes charge after the ‌dismissal of Pierre Sage, whose ‌five-month spell in charge ended after 16 games with the side at ⁠the ​bottom ⁠of the table.

"Crystal Palace is an iconic ⁠club in England and in the ​Premier League. I will do ⁠everything I possibly can to help ⁠and ​support the players and everyone around the place, and ⁠I'm really looking forward to meeting them,” ⁠Frank ⁠said in a statement.