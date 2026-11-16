The British High Commission and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) co-hosted the inaugural Diplomatic Cricket Cup at the HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala, bringing together cricket enthusiasts from the diplomatic community for two days of sporting competition and camaraderie. Three teams participated in the first edition of the tournament: British High Commission Lions, Australian High Commission Tigers and Delhi Expats Cricket Club. The tournament culminated in an exciting final, with the Australian High Commission Tigers defeating the British High Commission Lions to lift the inaugural trophy, accoridng to a press release.

A special highlight of the tournament, which took place on 14–15 November 2026, was an exhibition match featuring a mixed team comprising players from all three participating teams against the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association. The friendly encounter provided an opportunity for players from different backgrounds to share the spirit of the game and celebrate cricket's ability to bring people together. British Deputy High Commissioner to Chandigarh, Alba Smeriglio, attended the opening and closing ceremonies as the Chief Guest, encouraging the participating teams and celebrating the sporting spirit of the event.

Ahead of the tournament, former Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur, met the participating teams at the stadium and extended his encouragement to the players. The inaugural Diplomatic Cricket Cup highlighted the enduring appeal of cricket as a bridge between communities and countries. The collaboration between the British High Commission and HPCA provided a platform to strengthen people-to-people connections, promote sporting exchange and celebrate the shared passion for cricket between India, the UK and Australia.

The British High Commission acknowledged HPCA's support and hospitality in hosting the tournament at the iconic HPCA Cricket Stadium, Dharamshala, making the first edition a memorable sporting occasion. HPCA thanked the British High Commission, the Australian High Commission and Delhi Expats Cricket Club for their participation and looks forward to hosting future editions. (ANI)