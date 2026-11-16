Trump says "very, very old equipment had a heart attack" in Friday's nationwide ground stop as FBI joins probe

US President Donald Trump blamed Friday’s rare nationwide ground stop on ageing aviation infrastructure, saying "very, very old equipment had a heart attack", as he renewed pressure on Congress to approve billions of dollars to completely replace the country's air traffic control network. Addressing the hours-long Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) flight freeze that cancelled more than 9,100 flights and stranded travellers nationwide, Trump argued that decades of underinvestment had left the United States relying on obsolete hardware that needs to be torn out rather than patched.

"We have old equipment, broken equipment. We've been telling that to Congress," Trump said. "We essentially want to blow it up and put new in. We need the funding to get it done. Essentially, what you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack." Trump contended that lawmakers had neglected the 50-year-old system for generations, expressing optimism that the travel chaos would finally compel Capitol Hill to release fresh modernization money.

"For 40 years, they should've done this. This is a system that's probably, on average, 50 years old," he said. "We've been working with Congress to try and get the money. I think the one good thing that comes out of it, I'm sure Congress now will give us the money to FIX it." The president also took aim at Democrats over the pace of past infrastructure upgrades, arguing that delays had left the aviation network vulnerable despite his administration's push for a total overhaul.

"We want to make it beyond safe. We want to have the best system in the world — and for that, we have to have Congress," Trump said. "We've been trying to get the money for two years to fix it... What [Democrats] did really set back the system a long way." Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News, Duffy defended the sweeping decision to halt all flights for more than four hours as a necessary safety precaution, revealing that the affected hardware has been transported to an L3Harris facility in Florida and that he asked FBI Director Kash Patel to send agents to oversee the investigation.

"I'm very concerned about the safety of the American people. I'd rather have a conversation about delays or cancellations as opposed to an air crash," Duffy told Fox News. "We made the historic decision to shut down the airspace until we could isolate where the flooding of the network was coming from, remedy it, get the systems working again, and get air travel back to normal." "We've taken that server to the L3Harris lab in Florida," Duffy added. "I have the FAA staff on-site. I called Kash Patel and said, 'Kash, would you send your agents just to make sure everything per the FBI's thought process, it's all being done right?' So, everybody is congregating in Florida, and we are going to do an analysis on the server and the methods that were used on its installation."

Friday's incident, only the second nationwide FAA ground stop since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, stemmed from a telecommunications and router overload triggered while federal contractor L3Harris was replacing legacy copper wiring with fibre-optic lines at remote FAA sites in Arkansas and Texas. While Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford ruled out any cyberattack or artificial intelligence involvement, the disruption cascaded across airline schedules throughout the weekend. (ANI)