Soccer-Frank takes charge at struggling Palace after Sage dismissal

Crystal Palace have appointed Thomas Frank as manager ​on a contract until June 2029, the Premier ​League club said on Monday.

Frank takes ‌charge ​after the dismissal of Pierre Sage, whose five-month spell in charge ended after 16 games with the side at the bottom of the table. "Crystal ‌Palace is an iconic club in England and in the Premier League. I will do everything I possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place, and I'm really looking forward to ‌meeting them,” Frank said in a statement.

Palace have not won a league match since October 11, ‌with a 5-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion triggering the slump that dragged them into the relegation battle. Their recent 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool extended their losing streak to four Premier League matches, leaving the south London club bottom of the standings ⁠and ​two points from safety.

Frank arrives ⁠at struggling Selhurst Park taking on his first managerial role since being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur following an eight-month spell ⁠in charge. The 53-year-old's move to Tottenham turned sour as a woeful run of results left the club hovering above the ​relegation zone.

He joined the club in June 2025 as successor to Ange Postecoglou but was ⁠dismissed in February this year, after leaving the North London club in 16th place with 29 points from 26 matches. Before moving to ⁠Tottenham, ​the Dane enjoyed a successful seven-year stint at Brentford between 2018 and 2025, guiding the club to the Premier League and establishing them in the top flight, with a ninth-placed finish in 2022-23 ⁠their highest league position under his leadership.

Frank began his coaching career with Denmark's under-age sides before taking ⁠charge at Brondby in ⁠2013. He left in March 2016 and joined Brentford in December that year as assistant to Dean Smith in the Championship before taking the head coach ‌role in 2018.