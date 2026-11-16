Pope Leo misses the catch as rosary from crowd hits his eye in Peru

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 23:03 IST
Pope Leo misses the catch as rosary from crowd hits his eye in Peru

Pope Leo’s run of ​successfully catching items tossed to him by ​crowds came to an ‌end on ​Monday, as what appeared to be a rosary thrown in his direction struck him near the eye as he arrived ‌for a farewell Mass in Peru.

Leo, ending a 12-day trip to South America, has become known for his nimble hands, as faithful in the crowd throw him things as he tours. ‌He has caught plush dolls, flags and even stopped to grab a pizza offered ‌by Chicagoans at an audience in St. Peter's Square in Rome. But on Monday Leo, traveling in the popemobile, missed an object sent in his direction from a large crowd gathered at an airbase in Lima ⁠ahead of ​his journey back ⁠to Rome.

Photos and video showed the pope rubbing his eye shortly after the object was tossed toward ⁠him as he greeted well-wishers along the route to Mass. Images suggested the object was likely a rosary, ​prayer beads that pilgrims often ask the pope to bless. The pope continued his ⁠tour and there was no indication he was injured. In his sermon, he thanked Peruvians for their hospitality during ⁠his ​six-day visit to the country, which he called his homeland.

Leo, 71 and a tennis player, is known for being unusually dexterous for his age. But his luck ⁠has run out before. At a previous event in Rome he apologized to the Vatican videographer in ⁠the back of ⁠his popemobile for knocking the camera operator as he tried to catch something thrown his way. He missed that catch, too.

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