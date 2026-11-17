Stock indexes fell across ​major global markets on Monday, weighed by semiconductor shares, with Nvidia earnings ‌and ​Anthropic's market debut this week set to test whether the AI-fuelled bull market has further to run. US chipmakers dropped over 5%, while overnight benchmarks in Korea and Taiwan fell 3.6% and 6% respectively. Nvidia fell 4.6%.

MSCI's All-World index was down 1.8%, while stocks in Europe ended marginally lower after rising 2.5% to record highs ‌last week. The dollar index touched its highest level since April 2025, with comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh failing to dent expectations for a rate hike next month.

The market value of Nvidia, which reports earnings after the bell on Tuesday, was down to $3.9 trillion by Friday from about $5.8 trillion in early October, LSEG data showed, as investors rushed for the exits after the departure of its CEO, Jensen Huang, last week. Analysts expect ‌earnings growth of 90% on revenue of $109 billion in Nvidia's fiscal third quarter, with all eyes on whether the new management will stick to the chipmaker's bullish outlook for next year.

"Nvidia may well deliver ‌another exceptional beat and raise at tomorrow's earnings, but investors are increasingly trying to value a business in FY2028 and FY2029 potentially without the individual who architected its competitive advantage," said Chris Weston, head of research at foreign exchange brokerage Pepperstone. AI behemoth Anthropic is expected to raise up to $80 billion when it prices its IPO on Wednesday on a near $1.5 trillion valuation, and begins trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ANT.O ticker.

"The success of the IPO, along with Nvidia's earnings, will definitely be the barometer for whether the (stock ⁠market) correction will ​continue or not," said Nadia El Bilassy, senior market analyst ⁠at Equiti Group. In afternoon trading in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 627.54 points, or 1.20%, to 51,720.01, the S&P 500 fell 138.26 points, or 1.83%, to 7,423.41 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 610.13 points, or 2.43%, to 24,526.15.

OIL SLIPS, GREENBACK WEIGHS The ⁠minutes of the US Federal Reserve's October policy meeting are due on Wednesday, while a parade of Fed speakers will be on the bill this week.

Traders continue to price in a rate increase from the Fed at its December meeting, ​following a series of data that indicate inflation pressure is broadening. Fed funds futures imply a quarter-point rate hike next month, and markets are pricing in at least three rate hikes between ⁠now and the end of 2027. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.18% to 103.59, with the euro down 0.24% at $1.0995.

Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar does not see the case for a string of rate hikes, but said that "hawkish comments ⁠from ​Fed, ECB and BoE speakers have brought the prospect of aggressive hikes back on the table". He said the path beyond December would depend on the US war with Iran. "If we get any version of ceasefire in the Middle East and oil comes below $80, we do not see a case for further hikes in 2027," he said.

Oil prices fell on signs of recovering oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which reinforced ⁠expectations of surplus supply as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand despite continued attacks on shipping. US crude fell 3.14% to $85.78 a barrel and Brent fell to $92.75 per barrel, down 3.21% on ⁠the day.

In government debt, the yield on benchmark US ⁠10-year notes fell 3.61 basis points to 5.117%, from 5.153% late on Friday. The 30-year bond yield fell 1.55 basis points to 5.4655% from 5.481%. In commodities, spot silver fell 3.85% to $46.85 an ounce. US silver futures fell 5.23% to $46.47 an ounce. Copper declined 1.41% to $13,209.50 a ton.

Spot gold fell 0.81% to $3,848.58 an ounce, after touching ‌its lowest level since October ‌2025 at $3,830 earlier in the session.