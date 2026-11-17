US air travel largely returned to normal ​Monday after more than 18,000 flight cancellations over ‌three ​days stemming from Friday's longest ground stop in 25 years, suspected to have been caused by a single router installed during routine maintenance. Speaking on CNBC, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy estimated ‌the economic impact of the disruptions — which also delayed nearly 28,000 flights — would be in the billions of dollars.

As air travel stabilized, the conversation in Washington turned to how the air traffic control network will be fixed, how it will be funded and who was ‌to blame for Friday's alarming shutdown. By 1:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT) on Monday there were only 330 flight cancellations and 3,000 ‌delays, down from more than 2,300 canceled and 11,000 delayed on Sunday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that funding is needed to upgrade the system. "Essentially, what you saw was very old equipment that had a heart attack," Trump told reporters. The four largest US airlines could face ⁠a $345 million earnings ​hit from the nationwide ground ⁠stop, brokerage Bernstein estimates.

Duffy on Friday upped his request for funding for air traffic control and airports to $50 billion from $30 billion. The FAA is still using aging ⁠equipment including Compaq computers, floppy disks, 25-year-old obsolete routers and paper strips to track aircraft. "This rickety system is telegraphing to the American people, 'hey, ​we need investment'," Duffy said on Monday. "Now is the time to do a big dollar amount to modernize the ⁠system."

Republican Senator Eric Schmitt weighed in by saying the necessary funding was long overdue. "We should just go all in here and get this thing fixed," Schmitt ⁠told ​Reuters. "The can has been kicked for a long time ... Clearly this is a decades-old problem in the making." Democrats in Congress say Duffy has spent only $1 billion of the initial $12.5 billion approved last year for air traffic control while USDOT says it finalized ⁠plans for much of the funding and needs more money for telecoms upgrades.

They also want hearings into what led to ⁠the communications disruptions that brought nearly ⁠all US air travel to a halt for more than four hours on Friday. Duffy and Republicans want quick action on the additional funding in the final weeks before the current Congress ‌goes home and Democrats ‌take over in January.