British ‌actor ​Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday, taking on one of cinema's most coveted roles. The Bond franchise — about a British secret agent known for his charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis "shaken, not stirred" — is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.

The franchise ‌made its debut in 1962 and the movies have brought in more than $7 billion in global ticket sales since Sean Connery brought Agent 007 to the big screen in "Dr. No". More than two dozen Bond films have been released. The upcoming movie will be the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in ‌2025.

Denis Villeneuve, an Oscar nominee known for movies such as the "Dune" trilogy and "Arrival," is set to direct the new film, with a script written by Briton Steven Knight. Pattinson, who has already had a ‌busy 2026 with films "The Odyssey", "The Drama" and "Primetime" and who will also feature in Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three", to be released next month, succeeds Daniel Craig, who bowed out of the Bond role after the 2021 movie "No Time to Die".

'HONOUR OF A LIFETIME' "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement.

"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this ⁠role is ​a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be ⁠more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," Pattinson said, referring to producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman and executive producer Tanya Lapointe. Pattinson, 40, made his big-screen debut in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in 2005 and ⁠has gone on to star in films such as "The Twilight Saga", "The Lost City of Z" and "Tenet".

He is no stranger to following other actors in playing famous characters, having taken on the lead role of the famed caped crusader in 2022 ​film "The Batman". “He was Batman for goodness’ sake. So he’s dropping the cape to get into a Tom Ford tuxedo,” said Sarah-Louise Robertson, editor of entertainment site Digital Spy said.

Pattinson only recently ⁠joined a list of reported contenders for the James Bond role that included the likes of "Slow Horses" actor Jack Lowden and "One Night Only" star Callum Turner. “He kind of swooped in at the last minute as the underdog, which I think is what James Bond is ⁠about, ​is he not? It’s very, very, very cleverly done by Amazon Studios,” Robertson said. "I think he's going to reinvent the James Bond franchise."

Villeneuve said Pattinson has "the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new". "I cannot wait to begin," the filmmaker said.

The Bond series is based on novels by Ian Fleming. His first book, "Casino Royale," was published in 1953. Other actors who played Bond include Roger Moore, ⁠Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan. George Lazenby played the character in one movie, 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service."

The official Instagram account of Britain's royal family welcomed the news, saying, "Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr ⁠Bond". Courtenay Valenti, head of film at Amazon MGM Studios, ⁠said:

"Few films carry the kind of anticipation that comes with James Bond, and we have strived to honour the passionate fans, the legacy, and the future of this iconic character." "We are thrilled to officially welcome Robert Pattinson as our 007 and are confident he will bring something truly special to this role. Robert, ‌Denis, Amy, David, and Tanya ‌are embarking on an amazing adventure together."