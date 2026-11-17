‌Wall ​Street fell sharply on Monday as fallout from Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO soured enthusiasm for AI stocks, raising the stakes for the chipmaker's earnings report on Tuesday and Anthropic's initial public offering later in the week. The selloff gathered momentum as the session progressed, with the S&P 500 ‌and the Dow both down well over 1%. The Nasdaq suffered the steepest percentage loss, tumbling over 2%, as the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index weighed on the tech-heavy index. The SOX was down 4.6%.

"It's the back-and-forth in this market of the AI-related stocks catching a bid versus this rotation trade," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "Over the last couple of weeks, it's like a day-to-day thing ‌where, you know, some days the AI names absolutely rip and then the very next day, you know, they're in a freefall." "There are signs underneath the surface that investors aren't panic-selling ‌and running away from the asset class altogether, but are probing other corners of the equity market," Mayfield added.

Nvidia led every member of the Magnificent Seven group of AI-related megacaps lower, falling 4.2% as Huang's resignation after allegations of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy added another layer of doubt on top of the nascent technology's rapid expansion and potential dangers. Huang's abrupt departure prompted the Trump administration to issue a new rule restricting China's access to the best AI chips from companies ⁠like Nvidia ahead ​of US President Donald Trump's expected meeting with his ⁠Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

It marks an abrupt reversal of fortune for the sector. In mid-June the SOX index was up 106.6% year-to-date. But that luster has worn thin in recent months, reducing its 2026 gain to around 43%, still about four ⁠times the gains of the broader S&P 500 so far this year. But that retreat has helped drag the Nasdaq more than 10% below its all-time closing high reached on October 6, confirming the index is in a ​correction.

Analysts expect Nvidia to post a 90.4% year-on-year earnings jump on revenue of $109.10 billion. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 659.41 points, or 1.26%, to 51,688.96, the S&P 500 lost 134.27 ⁠points, or 1.78%, to 7,427.40 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 579.38 points, or 2.30%, to 24,556.89.

WARSH REMARKS, RATE-HIKE PROBABILITY US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said on Monday that technologies will have a significant impact on the economy, but the possible scenarios range ⁠from ​rising growth with broadly shared gains to higher unemployment and a potential slowdown if anticipated investment returns prove disappointing.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting, due for release on Wednesday, could offer clues on the policy outlook ahead of next month's interest-rate decision. Markets are pricing in a near-certain 93.7% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, according to CME FedWatch.

Among individual stocks, chipmakers ⁠Intel and Micron both dropped more than 6.0%. Neocloud provider CoreWeave dipped 6.2% and rival Nebius dropped 7.5%.

Among hyperscalers, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta slid between 2.5% and 3.3%. Server maker Dell dropped 6.6%, while ⁠Super Micro Computer fell 5.8%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by ⁠a 3.22-to-1 ratio on the New York Stock Exchange. There were 56 new highs and 493 new lows on the NYSE. On the Nasdaq, 1,129 stocks rose and 3,613 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.2-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and six new lows while ‌the Nasdaq Composite recorded 38 ‌new highs and 413 new lows.