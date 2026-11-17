Public health experts say the US must drive vaccinations and disease surveillance in order to regain the hard-won measles-free status it held for 26 years that a Trump ‌administration official said on Monday had been revoked. The Pan American Health Organization told the Trump administration in a letter on Friday that the United States had lost the status, the official said. PAHO is expected to make the formal announcement on Tuesday.

The decision by the Americas branch of the World Health Organization comes as the US battles the highest number of measles cases it ‌has seen in more than three decades. About 7,700 people in the US have been infected with measles and 13 have died since 2025. That period coincides with ‌falling immunization rates and rising vaccine hesitancy under US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has for years spread doubts, without scientific evidence, about the safety of measles vaccines.

Regaining measles elimination status requires demonstrating that measles transmission has stopped and is not sustained for 12 months, and that the country has a high-quality, functioning surveillance system. But measles outbreaks continue to appear in places like Pennsylvania, New York and Wisconsin, with no clear evidence that transmission has ⁠ended nationally, ​said Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center ⁠at Brown University. She said it is unlikely that all measles cases were being counted.

In its letter, PAHO urged the US to intensify its vaccination efforts to halt transmission of the highly contagious virus, said the official, ⁠who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that is not yet public. "What we need to do is terminate the current transmission. To do that, we need to enhance immunization uptake ​in virtually all communities," said Walter Orenstein, a professor emeritus at Emory University.

Orenstein was a member of the US independent advisory panel that presented the CDC's measles status ⁠report along with its assessment to PAHO in a meeting last week. WHO recommends that 95% of people receive two shots of the vaccine in order to prevent spread.

In August, the CDC reported that vaccination coverage among children in ⁠kindergarten ​in the 2025-26 school year was 92.4%, but in certain pockets of the United States the coverage is much lower. During the South Carolina measles outbreak earlier this year, some individual schools in Spartanburg County reported immunization rates as low as 20%. Dr. Ben Kasstan-Dabush, assistant professor of global health & development at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said ⁠the US needs to increase vaccinations across all groups.

As part of its evaluation, PAHO reviewed epidemiological and laboratory evidence submitted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ⁠determine whether the same strain of measles had ⁠been circulating in the United States for 12 months or longer. The senior administration official said the outbreak in Utah, which began in June 2025, was key to PAHO’s determination. CDC Director Erica Schwartz told Reuters last week before the decision that if the US loses ‌elimination status, the agency would be ‌doing “the same exact thing,” including working with states to encourage vaccination.