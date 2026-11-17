​Russian President ​Vladimir ‌Putin could meet ​North Korean leader ‌Kim Jong Un if he also comes to China ‌for this week's ‌APEC summit, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov ​as ⁠saying on Monday. "Of course, ⁠if he is at ​the APEC summit," Interfax ⁠quoted Peskov as saying.

Peskov made ⁠his ​comments as Putin met a ⁠delegation in the Kremlin from ⁠North ⁠Korea's ruling Workers Party.