Russia's Putin could meet North Korean leader if he also comes to China for APEC summit, Interfax quotes Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if he also comes to China for this week's APEC summit, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday. "Of course, if he is at the APEC summit," Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.
Peskov made his comments as Putin met a delegation in the Kremlin from North Korea's ruling Workers Party.