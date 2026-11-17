Ireland's fly-half Sam Prendergast has been ​cited following last weekend's 43-15 ​victory over Fiji and ‌faces missing ​out against South Africa in their must-win Nations Championship test in Dublin on Saturday, multiple media ‌reports said. The 23-year-old will face a disciplinary hearing after being cited for a hip-drop tackle on Peceli Yato during the first half of last weekend's ‌clash.

The Fiji captain went on to score a try moments later, ‌but was replaced immediately with an ankle injury and was wearing a protective boot after the game. Prendergast was not penalised during the game, but now faces a possible ban.

World ⁠Rugby, ​which has not ⁠made a statement on the issue, outlawed the technique ahead of the November internationals and ⁠Prendergast has become the first player to be cited under the new law ​in an international fixture. Hip-drop tackles, which involve the tackler dropping their ⁠weight onto a ball carrier's lower limbs in the tackle, are now illegal under the ⁠game's ​laws. World Rugby is also targeting knee-drop tackles, where a player has either one or both knees on the floor before making ⁠contact with the ball carrier.

Last week, Australia's Angus Bell became the first player ⁠to be ⁠yellow-carded for the hip-drop tackle after a challenge on England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, although the Wallabies prop was not subsequently ‌cited. (Writing by ‌Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing ​by Christian Radnedge)