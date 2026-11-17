Haiti's ​security minister praised a deployment of more ​than 2,000 Salvadoran troops to his country ‌ahead ​of talks with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Monday, saying the mission has lifted Haitian hopes and shifted the momentum against armed ‌gangs.

Security Minister Patrick Pelissier traveled to El Salvador in place of Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime, who he said remained in Haiti to prepare for upcoming meetings with Salvadoran authorities regarding a potential extension ‌of the deployment. Bukele, who has overseen a harsh gang crackdown in El Salvador, rapidly deployed the ‌forces last month after four Salvadoran personnel on a UN-backed mission went missing on October 18. They remain unaccounted for.

Neither nation has disclosed the deployment's exact size or timeline, though the United Nations has said the "vast majority" of the troops operate ⁠outside ​its Gang Suppression Force. Addressing concerns ⁠by Washington and the Dominican Republic over security coordination between Haiti and El Salvador, Pelissier said at a press conference ⁠that all forces, including Haitian police, military, and private contractors are "working on one page."

"The Haitian people applaud the decision ​of Nayib Bukele to send troops," Pelissier said, adding that joint forces recently recaptured a strategic ⁠soccer stadium held by gangs for more than five years. Gangs control more than 80% of the capital region, fueling a conflict ⁠that ​has killed more than 22,000 people since 2022.

UN reports show that security operations accounted for over half of the 4,217 deaths in the first nine months of this year, including ⁠300 civilians, and that they have displaced nearly 2,000 people since the Salvadorans arrived. But Pelissier said the ⁠latest operations are ⁠proceeding professionally with no government-reported civilian casualties. "The best to do is to avoid, as much as possible, human rights violations, and that's what we are ‌doing together," ‌he said.