Veterans Hilary Knight and ​Kelly Pannek each ​scored twice to ‌propel the ​US past bitter rivals Canada 6-2 in the Women's Ice Hockey ‌World Championship final on Monday, retaining their crown months after taking Olympic gold. Both teams arrived in Denmark brimming ‌with young talent but the old guard stole ‌the show, as Knight neutralised Canadian Sarah Fillier's early goal and Pannek added another to the board early in the ⁠second.

Knight ​scored again ⁠just before the break and Pannek put another into the ⁠net less than two minutes into the third. US forward Eden ​Lacy piled on more pain about a minute ⁠later, and Fillier's second goal to trim the lead was ⁠too ​little, too late as Hayley Scamurra took advantage of Canada's empty net late in the ⁠affair.

Earlier on Monday, Sweden ended their nearly 20-year world medal ⁠drought ⁠with a 2-1 defeat of Finland in a shootout for the bronze.