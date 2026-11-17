Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

J&J looks to buy Ollin Biosciences for up to $3.4 billion, FT says

Johnson & Johnson could announce a deal as soon as Monday to buy Texas-based biotech Ollin Biosciences for up to $3.4 billion, the Financial Times said, citing ​people familiar with the matter. Here are some details:

CG Oncology's immunotherapy reduces risk of tumor recurrence in bladder cancer trial

CG Oncology said on Monday its experimental immunotherapy reduced the risk of ​tumor recurrence by 68% in certain patients with a type of bladder cancer, meeting the main goal of a late-stage study. Its ‌shares jumped ​more than 30% to $98 in premarket trading.

AstraZeneca gets US nod for expanded Imfinzi use, new rare-disease therapy

AstraZeneca said on Monday it has won two US drug approvals, an expanded bladder cancer use for its immunotherapy Imfinzi and a first-of-its-kind therapy for a rare muscle-weakening disorder. The US Food and Drug Administration approved Imfinzi, combined with enfortumab vedotin, a targeted therapy prior to surgery, for muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients who are ineligible for or have refused cisplatin-based chemotherapy

J&J to buy eye disease biotech Ollin Biosciences for up to $3.3 billion

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it had agreed to buy Texas-based biotech ‌Ollin Biosciences for up to $3.33 billion, expanding its pipeline of eye disease therapies. Ollin's experimental eye disease treatment, OLN324, will help J&J strengthen its presence in an area where it has a limited footprint, despite its large contact lens business.

Lilly to buy Calytrix for up to $1.5 billion in rare blood cancer bet

Eli Lilly has agreed to acquire privately held biotech Calytrix Bio for up to $1.5 billion in cash, as it looks to expand the development of treatments for rare blood cancers. The move, announced on Monday by Calytrix, is the latest in a string of acquisitions by the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant as it works to diversify beyond its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss franchise.

Teva settles US states' drug price-fixing case

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has settled long-running litigation by most US states accusing the drugmaker and dozens of other defendants of conspiring to fix prices ‌on dozens of generic drugs. Chief Judge Michael Shea of the federal court in Hartford, Connecticut, put the case on hold on Monday after both sides reached an agreement in principle to settle, court records show. Settlement terms were not disclosed. The case was brought by 45 US states, Washington, DC and two US territories.

Africa CDC says Ebola outbreak still out of control ‌six months since it was declared

Africa's top public health agency said on Sunday that the Ebola outbreak in Congo was still out of control six months after it was declared, citing problems including deadly attacks on health workers, unpaid staff and a lack of resources. "We are all in agreement today to say that this outbreak is still serious, and is still not under control," Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa CDC, told Reuters in an interview.

Sofinnova closes €725 million fund to back European biotech expansion

Life sciences investment firm Sofinnova Partners said on Monday it has closed a second crossover fund at €725 million ($799 million), above its original target, to back European biotechs that are seeking to compete globally. A crossover fund typically invests in private companies approaching commercialisation or public listings, bridging the gap between venture capital and public-market investing.

Pennsylvania measles cases rise to 1,561, state health department says

The number of measles cases in Pennsylvania reached 1,561 as of Monday, up 19 from the previous update on Friday, as the state battles ⁠its worst outbreak of ​the disease in decades. Here are more details:

DNA drug developer Seawolf launches with $100 million funding, Sanofi deal

Seawolf Therapeutics on ⁠Monday launched publicly with $100 million in funding and a deal with French drugmaker Sanofi worth up to $1.2 billion, as it seeks to develop DNA-based medicines. The Series A financing was backed by Versant Ventures, MPM BioImpact and Novartis Venture Fund, with participation from Eli Lilly, CRISPR Therapeutics and others

Helus psychedelic depression drug succeeds in trial amid safety scrutiny

Helus Pharma said on Monday its experimental psychedelic drug significantly improved depression symptoms in a late-stage trial, but its US-listed shares fell more than 15% ⁠as investors focused on safety concerns, including a suicide attempt reported in the study. The drug, known as HLP003, is a modified version of psilocin, the compound responsible for the psychedelic effects of so-called "magic mushrooms." It is designed as an add-on therapy for patients who do not achieve relief from standard antidepressants alone.

Venture firm Flagship bets £100 million to build AI-driven drug companies in Britain

Flagship Pioneering is opening its first lab for creating companies outside the United States, putting £100 million ($131.94 ​million) behind a new UK-based effort to fund and build AI-driven biotech companies, the venture firm said on Monday. The move is a first for a firm that has created more than 130 companies, including Moderna, and operated only from the United States for more than 25 years.

WHO says antimicrobial resistance efforts improve globally but remain off track for 2030 goals

More countries ⁠have adopted plans to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) this year, but most are failing to translate commitments into funded programs, leaving the world off pace to meet key 2030 targets, the World Health Organization said. Of 183 countries surveyed, 173 reported having a national action plan to tackle AMR, up from 79 in 2017. Only 42, however, said their plans were financed and implemented.

US must intensify vaccination effort to regain measles-free status lost after 26 years

Public health experts say the US must drive vaccinations and disease surveillance ⁠in order ​to regain the hard-won measles-free status it held for 26 years that a Trump administration official said on Monday had been revoked. The Pan American Health Organization told the Trump administration in a letter on Friday that the United States had lost the status, the official said. PAHO is expected to make the formal announcement on Tuesday.

LEO Pharma owners see market conditions as unsuitable for IPO, CEO says

LEO Pharma's owners don't think the current market conditions support a stock market listing, its chief executive said on Monday, casting further doubt on the Danish drugmaker's flotation plans for 2026. Christophe Bourdon told Reuters that an initial public offering remained a "natural and viable option" for the dermatology specialist, while saying that its timing depended both on the company's performance and investors' appetite for new listings.

US FDA declines to approve Summit ⁠lung cancer drug after trial misses key survival goal

The US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday declined to approve Summit Therapeutics' lung cancer drug ivonescimab, a setback for efforts to expand treatment for patients whose cancer has progressed after earlier therapies. In its so-called complete response letter, the FDA cited a late-stage trial showing that, while ivonescimab significantly delayed disease progression, it did not demonstrate ⁠a statistically significant improvement in overall survival.

US FDA approves Roche's oral treatment for advanced breast cancer

The US Food and ⁠Drug Administration approved Roche's oral treatment for certain patients with a type of advanced breast cancer, the regulator said on Monday. The drug, giredestrant, was approved in combination with everolimus for adults with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic cancer, whose cancer carries an ESR1 mutation and has returned or worsened during or after hormone-based treatment.

Summit shares drop after US FDA declines to approve lung cancer drug

Shares of Summit Therapeutics fell 14% on Monday after the US Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental lung cancer drug ivonescimab. The regulator on Sunday cited the drug's failure to achieve statistically significant overall survival ‌benefit in a late-stage study that was part of Summit's application.

US ‌FDA approves at-home use of BioXcel's agitation drug

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved at-home use of BioXcel Therapeutics' drug, Igalmi, for agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. The company last month ​completed the sale of nearly all its assets, including Igalmi, to a unit of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals.