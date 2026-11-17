Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Raye and Rosalia lead nominations for music's Grammy Awards

British ​singer Raye, the artist behind the genre-mixing hit that asks "Where Is ​My Husband!," landed at the top of the list of ‌Grammy ​Award nominees on Monday, ahead of Spanish musician Rosalia and "Choosin' Texas" artist Ella Langley. Raye earned 11 Grammy nominations including nods for song and record of the year for "Husband," and for album of the year for "This Music May Contain Hope." ‌Rosalia racked up nine nominations, days after she dominated the Latin Grammys with her album "Lux."

British actor Robert Pattinson named as new James Bond

British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday, taking on one of cinema's most coveted roles. The Bond franchise — about a British secret agent known for his ‌charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis "shaken, not stirred" — is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.

Kids' Choice Awards honor Chris Pratt, ‌BTS

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday honored Chris Pratt with the "King of Comedy" title, while South Korean boy band BTS took home favorite album for "ARIRANG" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" won favorite movie. BTS also secured the award for favorite music group, their fifth time in this category, as well as a win for favorite song with "Swim". Tom Holland and Zendaya gained the best male and female ⁠actor awards for ​their roles in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day".

UK authorities ⁠investigating after Russell Brand's message from prison

British authorities are investigating whether Russell Brand, the comedian found guilty of rape, has broken rules which ban prisoners from making statements that can cause distress to victims, ⁠the Prime Minister's spokesperson said on Monday. Prime Minister Andy Burnham's spokesperson was asked about comments made by Brand's wife Laura on a YouTube podcast, during which she read out ​a statement from him saying he was innocent.

Hollywood salutes Glenn Close and Ridley Scott with honorary Oscars

Hollywood's big-screen stars celebrated the careers of actor Glenn ⁠Close and director Ridley Scott on Sunday at the annual Governors Awards, one of the first red-carpet events of the movie awards season. The pair were among five film industry heavyweights bestowed with honorary Oscars ⁠at ​a gala attended by A-list actors from Tom Cruise to power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.

French actor Gerard Depardieu withdraws his sexual assault appeal, apologises to victims

French actor Gérard Depardieu on Monday withdrew his appeal against a 2025 conviction for sexual assault, accepting his guilt and apologising to his victims. In a statement, Depardieu said ⁠he had often used "vulgar, sexually suggestive humour" on set and now realized "there is a line between cheekiness and offence".

After Brand and Walliams, UK entertainment industry under pressure to ⁠clean up its act

The rape conviction ⁠of Russell Brand and sexual misconduct accusations against David Walliams have reignited calls for tighter safeguards in Britain's entertainment industry and a review of legal tools used by celebrities to silence those who try to call out bad behaviour. Brand, once one ‌of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters, ‌was jailed for 10-1/2 years last week after he was found guilty of rape ​and sexual assault around two decades ago.