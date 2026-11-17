An ‌Isfahan provincial ​security official denied a media report that ‌air defences had been activated in the central Iranian province, home to a uranium-enrichment ‌plant, saying no hostile aircraft ‌had entered its airspace, according to SNN News Agency.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian media reported ⁠that ​air ⁠defences had been activated but did not say ⁠why. "No hostile aircraft of the enemy ​has been observed in the airspace of ⁠the province, and air defence and ⁠armed ​forces activities in the province are being carried out according to the ⁠normal schedule and routine," Akbar Salehi, ⁠Isfahan's ⁠deputy governor for security affairs, was quoted as saying.