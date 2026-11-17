Veterans Hilary Knight and Kelly Pannek each scored twice ​to propel the US past bitter rivals Canada 6-2 ​in the Women's Ice Hockey World Championship final ‌on ​Monday, retaining their crown months after taking Olympic gold.

Both teams arrived in Denmark brimming with young talent but the old guard stole the show, as Knight neutralised Canadian Sarah Fillier's ‌early goal and Pannek added another to the board early in the second. Knight scored again just before the break and Pannek put another into the net less than two minutes into the third.

US forward Lacey Eden piled on more pain about a minute later, ‌and Fillier's second goal to trim the lead was too little, too late as Hayley Scamurra took advantage of Canada's empty ‌net late in the affair. "Everyone just keeps trying to push each other to get better," said Pannek. "It's just such a team effort and we play gritty at times, we play skill at times and it's just super fun to be a part of."

Canada's roster reset was one of the key storylines ⁠heading into ​the tournament, after a US team ⁠stacked with collegiate talent took their Olympic crown in Milano Cortina. They were not lacking for chemistry as Fillier flipped the puck past US goalie Aerin Frankel ⁠while crashing onto the ice, getting the early goal off assists from Rosalie Tremblay and Jessie Eldridge.

But the Americans slammed their foot on the ​gas from there, setting a relentless pace as Knight equalised only a little more than five minutes later. The United ⁠States' Olympic hero Megan Keller got her skate in front of the puck in the crease early in the second period, stopping Canada from retaking the momentum ⁠before ​forward Scamurra set up the goal of the match.

She flipped the puck over the outstretched body of defender Sophie Jaques, connecting with Pannek, who caught it midair and rocketed it into the net with a vicious slapshot. The tournament's goal-scoring leader Knight ⁠sent her second one in from distance with less than two minutes left in the period, her ninth goal in Denmark.

Pannek, ⁠Eden and Fillier each scored ⁠in a chaotic two-minute stretch early in the third before the dejected Canadian fans watched Scamurra's late empty-netter glide in. Earlier on Monday, Sweden ended their nearly 20-year world medal drought with a ‌2-1 defeat of Finland ‌in a shootout for the bronze.