​Veterans Hilary Knight and ‌Kelly Pannek ​each scored twice to propel the US past bitter rivals Canada ‌6-2 in the Women's Ice Hockey World Championship final on Monday, retaining their crown months after taking Olympic ‌gold.

Both teams arrived in Denmark brimming with young talent ‌but the old guard stole the show, as Knight neutralised Canadian Sarah Fillier's early goal and Pannek added another to the ⁠board ​early in ⁠the second. Knight scored again just before the break and Pannek put ⁠another into the net less than two minutes into the ​third.

US forward Lacey Eden piled on more pain ⁠about a minute later, and Fillier's second goal to trim the ⁠lead ​was too little, too late as Hayley Scamurra took advantage of Canada's empty net late in ⁠the affair. Earlier on Monday, Sweden ended their nearly 20-year world ⁠medal drought ⁠with a 2-1 defeat of Finland in a shootout for the bronze.