A ‌broad ​selloff dragged US stocks lower on Monday as fallout from Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO soured enthusiasm for AI stocks, raising the stakes for the chipmaker's earnings report on Tuesday and Anthropic's initial public offering later in the week. The risk-off sentiment ‌gathered momentum as the session progressed, with all three major US stock indexes losing ground. The Nasdaq suffered the steepest percentage loss, as the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index weighed on the tech-heavy index.

"It's the back-and-forth in this market of the AI-related stocks catching a bid versus this rotation trade," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "Over ‌the last couple of weeks, it's like a day-to-day thing where, you know, some days the AI names absolutely rip and then the very next day, ‌you know, they're in a freefall." "There are signs underneath the surface that investors aren't panic-selling and running away from the asset class altogether, but are probing other corners of the equity market," Mayfield added.

Nvidia's losses extended after Huang's resignation following allegations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, adding to concerns over the emerging technology's rapid expansion and potential risks. Huang's departure prompted the Trump administration to issue a new ⁠rule restricting ​China's access to the best AI chips ⁠from companies like Nvidia ahead of US President Donald Trump's expected meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

It marks an abrupt reversal of fortune for the sector. In mid-June the SOX index was up ⁠106.6% year-to-date. But that luster has faded in recent months, reducing its 2026 gain to around 43%, still about four times the gains of the broader S&P 500 so far this year. That ​retreat helped pull the Nasdaq more than 10% below its all-time closing high reached on October 6, confirming the index is in a correction.

Analysts expect ⁠Nvidia to post a 90.4% year-on-year earnings jump on revenue of $109.10 billion. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 143.26 points, or 1.89%, to end at 7,418.41 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 620.16 points, ⁠or ​2.47%, to 24,516.11. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 721.40 points, or 1.38%, to 51,626.15.

WARSH REMARKS, RATE-HIKE PROBABILITY US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said on Monday that technologies will have a significant impact on the economy, but the possible scenarios range from rising growth with broadly shared gains to higher unemployment and a potential slowdown ⁠if anticipated investment returns prove disappointing.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's latest meeting, due for release on Wednesday, could offer clues on the policy outlook ahead of ⁠next month's interest-rate decision. Markets are pricing in ⁠a near-certain 96.0% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, according to CME FedWatch.

Among individual stocks, chipmakers Intel and Micron both slumped, as did neocloud provider CoreWeave and rival Nebius. Hyperscalers Alphabet, Amazon and Meta also closed sharply lower on the day.

Dell ‌and Super Micro Computer posted ‌steep losses.