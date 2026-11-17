Japan lodged a ‌strong protest to Moscow on Tuesday after two aircraft believed to be Russian violated Japanese ‌airspace off Fukuoka prefecture's Okinoshima island in ‌southwestern Japan, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

"The violation of Japan's airspace by ⁠Russian ​aircraft is ⁠a serious infringement of Japan's sovereignty. It also ⁠threatens our safety and is completely unacceptable," ​Kihara said. "We lodged a strong protest ⁠with Russia and urged it to prevent a ⁠recurrence."

The ​last confirmed violation of Japan's airspace by Russian aircraft was off ⁠Rebun Island, Hokkaido, in September 2024, according to ⁠the ⁠defence ministry.