Australia said on Tuesday ​it will require tourists on working ​holiday visas to complete ‌extra work in ​rural areas, as the government attempts to balance a reduction in migration with a shortage of labour in ‌its farming and hospitality sectors.

Australia's Working Holiday Maker program — a popular rite of passage for young people from more than a dozen countries — will now require applicants to complete four ‌months of rural work to remain in the country for a second year, ‌up from the current three months.