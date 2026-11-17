Australia to make backpackers do extra rural work to meet labour crunch
Australia said on Tuesday it will require tourists on working holiday visas to complete extra work in rural areas, as the government attempts to balance a reduction in migration with a shortage of labour in its farming and hospitality sectors.
Australia's Working Holiday Maker program — a popular rite of passage for young people from more than a dozen countries — will now require applicants to complete four months of rural work to remain in the country for a second year, up from the current three months.