The national ​intelligence agency in the self-declared Republic ​of Somaliland said it ‌had briefly detained ​five US nationals who were threatening national security.

The National Intelligence Agency of Somaliland (NIA) said in a post on X ‌late on Sunday that it had been monitoring the US nationals since they arrived and ran a "lengthy investigation" into their activities. It gave no details of their identities or alleged ‌actions in the Horn of Africa territory.

NIA Director-General Jama Mohamoud Egal and Somaliland's Ministry ‌of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The US State Department said it was aware of the reports but could not comment on specifics because of concerns on privacy and other ⁠considerations.

Somaliland, ​which declared independence from ⁠Somalia in 1991, occupies a strategic location at the juncture of the Indian Ocean and Red Sea. ⁠Last December, Israel became the first country to recognise it as a sovereign state, and ​its government has been lobbying for recognition from additional countries, including the United States. According ⁠to a person familiar with the matter, the five Americans work for a company called Parallel Black. ⁠A ​November 4 letter seen by Reuters shows they were invited by Somaliland's Foreign Affairs Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam to conduct feasibility studies for potential investments.

The person said ⁠the five Americans left Somaliland on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Monday afternoon. Parallel Black, which ⁠was registered ⁠less than two months ago in the US state of Delaware, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.