Russian forces struck two bridges over the ​Dnipro River in Ukraine's capital Kyiv late ​on Monday and some other infrastructure, ‌Mayor ​Vitali Klitschko said, as Moscow also launched drones and missiles across other parts of the country.

"According to preliminary information, there have been hits on ‌the North and South bridges in the capital," Klitschko wrote on Telegram. The attack partially damaged the subway system, prompted some water and power cuts and traffic restrictions. Reuters witnesses reported a series of loud explosions ‌in the capital. Earlier this month and in October, Russian forces had also launched attacks on ‌bridges crossing the river.

In other attacks, local officials on Telegram said three people were injured in the Cherkasy region. They said Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, and other regions were also targeted. Russia's defence ministry confirmed the strikes, saying ⁠on Telegram ​they had hit transport, ⁠military and energy facilities in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk, along with port infrastructure and cargo ships.

Reuters could not immediately independently ⁠confirm the reports. Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who held talks with US and European officials ​on Monday, had said Russia's military was planning strikes for late on Monday and throughout ⁠Tuesday, according to intelligence reports.

On Monday, Ukraine hit a strategically important bridge and targeted oil refineries in what Russian defence ministry ⁠data showed ​was the biggest overnight drone attack on Russia since the start of full-scale war in 2022. The attacks continued overnight. The Crimea Bridge was hit again, two people were killed in Russia-controlled ⁠Crimea, Moscow downed nearly 800 drones heading in its direction, and there were attacks on industrial facilities in ⁠the Volga region, according ⁠to Telegram statements.

Overall, Russia downed 1,441 drones overnight, its defence ministry said, a tally which includes Moscow-controlled parts of Ukraine.