The first day of the ongoing BJP strategy meeting in Mathura witnessed detailed discussions on organisational and political issues, with the party deliberating on its electoral roadmap ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. According to sources, the political discussions primarily focused on countering Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) narrative by emphasising the issues of Hindutva and development.

The meeting discussed how the BJP could counter the SP’s social coalition and caste-based political arithmetic by strengthening its Hindutva narrative while highlighting its development agenda. On the organisational front, several leaders reportedly raised concerns over resentment among party workers. They stressed that addressing the dissatisfaction of grassroots workers would be crucial for the party, as unresolved grievances could pose challenges during the elections.

Among the office-bearers present on the dais, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh and Uttar Pradesh BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh presented their views during the meeting. Other senior leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are expected to put forward their views on the second day of the deliberations. Sources said that Santhosh also underlined that, among the party’s key ideological and organisational objectives in Uttar Pradesh, the construction of the grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya was the major milestone that had been completed. He reportedly pointed out that several other issues on the party’s agenda still remained to be addressed.

The two-day meeting is aimed at reviewing the party’s organisational preparedness, addressing internal concerns and chalking out a political roadmap to strengthen the BJP’s prospects in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)