UK wage growth slows to 3.5% in three months to September
British average earnings, excluding bonuses, grew at an annual pace of 3.5% in the three months to the end of September, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a median increase of 3.6%.
The Bank of England is watching wage growth closely for signs that the surge in oil prices triggered by the US-Iran war earlier this year is pushing up businesses' costs more broadly. Last week, BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Megan Greene said surveys were pointing towards pay growth of at least 3.5% next year – higher than most BoE policymakers view as consistent with getting inflation back to its 2% target.
Financial markets see a roughly 90% chance that the BoE will raise rates in December and price in two or three more rate increases in 2027, after raising rates for the first time in more than three years in November.