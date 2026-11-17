British average ​earnings, excluding bonuses, grew ​at an annual ‌pace of ​3.5% in the three months to the end of September, ‌the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a median increase of 3.6%.

The ‌Bank of England is watching wage growth ‌closely for signs that the surge in oil prices triggered by the US-Iran war earlier this year is pushing up ⁠businesses' ​costs more ⁠broadly. Last week, BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Megan Greene said ⁠surveys were pointing towards pay growth of at least ​3.5% next year – higher than most BoE policymakers ⁠view as consistent with getting inflation back to its 2% ⁠target.

Financial ​markets see a roughly 90% chance that the BoE will raise rates in December and ⁠price in two or three more rate increases in ⁠2027, after ⁠raising rates for the first time in more than three years in November.