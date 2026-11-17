Bahrain said ‌it ​intercepted Iranian air attacks on Tuesday, after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they ‌had targeted a US military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in the kingdom with drones.

The Guards said ‌the attack was in response to what they described ‌as continued violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones. The reported attacks in Bahrain - which is home to the US Navy's ⁠Fifth ​Fleet - come ⁠amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israeli war on Iran, ⁠which began on February 28 and has spread across ​the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bahrain warned of an ⁠unspecified threat and urged citizens and residents to head to the ⁠nearest ​safe location. On Sunday, Bahrain said its air defences had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks. Tehran said it ⁠had launched six drones targeting a US air-defence radar system ⁠at ⁠the Al-Rifaa helicopter base in retaliation for what it described as hostile US actions.