The Indian Navy's indigenous guided-missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's (JMSDF) JS Ise participated in the bilateral India-Japan Maritime Exercise JAIMEX26, strengthening maritime cooperation and operational coordination between the two navies. Providing details of the exercise, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "INS Sahyadri participated in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise JAIMEX26 with JS Ise of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) on 13-14 Nov 26. The exercise featured coordinated evolutions at sea, communication drills and cross-deck landings."

The JMSDF also highlighted the outcomes of the exercise, stating that the engagement helped enhance its tactical capabilities and cooperation with the Indian Navy. "On Nov. 13-14, JS ISE conducted the Japan-India Bilateral Exercise JAIMEX26 with Indian Navy's INS Sahyadri. The exercise enhanced the JMSDF's tactical capabilities and cooperation with the Indian Navy," the JMSDF posted on X.

Earlier, on November 12, INS Sahyadri sailed out of Japan's Yokosuka Naval Base after the successful completion of Exercise MALABAR 2026. According to the Ministry of Defence, the multilateral exercise witnessed the participation of the navies of India, Japan, the United States and Australia, with professional engagements during the Harbour Phase followed by coordinated maritime operations at sea.

The sea phase involved a range of operational activities, including Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, Maritime Interdiction Operations, gunnery exercises, replenishment approaches and cross-deck landings. The activities focused on improving interoperability, operational coordination and mutual understanding among the participating forces. During the Harbour Phase, personnel took part in operational synchronisation, cross-deck visits, sporting events and cultural engagements, further strengthening professional relationships and camaraderie among the participating navies.

"The successful culmination of the exercise reaffirmed the shared commitment of participating navies to maritime cooperation and collective security in the Indo-Pacific, in consonance with India's vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions)," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. (ANI)