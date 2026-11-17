By Gaurav Arora The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday concluded the hearing on a petition filed by Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Azam Khan, challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and judicial custody in the Jauhar Trust money laundering case.

A division bench of Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Devendra Singh noted "I reserved its judgment after hearing the arguments." Senior Advocate Imran Ullah appeared on behalf of Azam Khan, while Senior Supreme Court Advocate Kapil Sibal joined the proceedings through video conferencing. The ED also filed its response to the petition.

The case relates to an alleged money laundering case involving Rs 426 crore linked to Jauhar University. The ED arrested Azam Khan on October 31, shortly after he was released from jail. Azam Khan had approached the Supreme Court challenging his arrest and judicial custody. The Supreme Court subsequently transferred the petition to the Allahabad High Court for consideration.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad PMLA Court has extended his custody remand until November 26. The Allahabad High Court’s reserved judgment will determine whether Azam Khan gets interim relief against the ED’s action.Azam Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar and former Cabinet minister, has been one of the SP's prominent leaders and a long-standing influential political figure in Uttar Pradesh.He has been lodged in Rampur district jail since November last year following his conviction in a forgery case. He was also sentenced to two years in prison in a case relating to his alleged objectionable remarks about cleaning the shoes of government officials, including the then Collector-cum-District Magistrate, during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. The investigation follows searches conducted by the ED on August 19 at 10 premises linked to Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The searches were carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and covered locations in Rampur and Saharanpur, including premises associated with the trust and the university.According to the ED, its investigation had revealed alleged financial transactions between certain contractors and the trust. The agency said contractors who allegedly benefited from government contracts diverted funds towards the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University through substantial donations and construction works.On October 28, the ED attached the land and building of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The agency put the book value of the attached property at Rs 426 crore, while its estimated current market value was Rs 1,170 crore. Founded by Azam Khan in 2006, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is a private university located in Rampur. (ANI)