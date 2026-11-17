​Turkish authorities took pro-opposition Sozcu TV off air in a pre-dawn raid on Tuesday and appointed a trustee to run the channel and its website, prosecutors said, extending a crackdown on the opposition and renewing concerns about media freedom. The move ‌significantly restricts Turks' access to pro-opposition media, with the last two mainstream channels giving prominence to opposition views — Halk TV and Sozcu TV — effectively brought under government oversight since last month.

The opposition is facing an unprecedented legal crackdown with restrictions and bans imposed on opposition and independent media, and dozens of elected mayors and officials removed from duty, ‌detained or arrested. The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office said it had ordered police raids at the Sozcu offices in Istanbul in connection with a case launched nearly ‌10 years ago over alleged links between Sozcu media group owner Burak Akbay and the network of Fethullah Gulen, a late US-based Muslim cleric whom Ankara blamed for a failed coup attempt in 2016.

It said four executives from Sozcu, including its chairwoman Funda Tuncer Sidali, had been detained. Ozgur Ozel, head of the main opposition New Party, said the move showed the government had "no tolerance for even ⁠the smallest criticism", ​while Iyi Party chair Musavat Dervisoglu called ⁠it a blow against democracy and freedom of information.

"They are trapped in a corner, they are sinking in the swamp. This is why they are trying to drown whoever is not with them," ⁠Ozel said on X. "If we give in to these would-be dictators, if we hand over this nation to them, then may our hearts wither away." MEDIA FREEDOM CONCERNS

Tuesday's move makes Sozcu ​TV the sixth major Turkish news outlet to have a trustee appointed since 2022, following similar action at Halk TV, Flash TV, Eko Turk, ⁠Haberturk and Tele1. Authorities have also appointed trustees in recent years to take over many municipalities, previously seizing those run by pro-Kurdish opposition mayors in southeastern Turkey and more recently major municipalities, including Istanbul and ⁠its districts, ​won by the opposition, prompting some mayors to join President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party.

The prosecutor's office said Turkey's Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) had been appointed as trustee of Sozcu TV and its news website, adding that its print newspaper and affiliated newspapers Tavir and Korkusuz had not been affected. While pro-opposition print newspapers ⁠still exist and operate, their reach is considerably less than television and online news.

Rights groups and Western countries have criticised the government over its use of the ⁠judiciary, its record on rights, and its crackdown ⁠on press freedom. The government says that actions taken against news outlets follow regular judicial practices and that Turkey's judiciary is independent.

Turkey's Progressive Journalists Association (PJA) accused the government of seeking to silence media through its trustees. "You cannot cover up the truth, ‌you cannot destroy reality by ‌silencing journalists," it said.