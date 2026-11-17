Pope Leo said on Tuesday he is not currently planning ‌to change Catholic teaching to allow for married priests, saying the issue is too divisive across the 1.4-billion-member Church, in his first comments on a proposal long favoured by many Catholics.

While the pope did not rule out the possibility of married priests one day, he told ‌journalists aboard his overnight flight back to Rome after a 12-day South America tour that his priority is to promote unity ‌across the global Church. Married priests are "a solution which in certain areas of the Church can cause division," said Leo.

"It may be in the future that some things will change," he said. "However, for right now, I believe an important part of my ministry of the church is to heal, bring people together." Leo ⁠said ​he wanted to allow time ⁠for Catholics to evaluate the Church's major priorities and decide the best way to tackle them.

"I'm very well aware many people are not in agreement with that ⁠approach. That's all right," said the pope. "The whole question about married men as clergy is complicated." CELIBACY VOW

Most Catholic priests take a vow of ​celibacy. Proponents of a married priesthood say it would lead to more men becoming ministers, potentially relieving a shortage of ⁠priests that has become a major issue in many parts of the Western Hemisphere. The issue has been the subject of debate for decades but came into the ⁠spotlight ​recently when a Vatican summit of bishops asked the late Pope Francis to press ahead and allow for the ordination of married men in remote regions like the Amazon rainforest, where the shortage is especially acute.

Francis, who died in April 2025 ⁠after 12 years leading the Church, also declined to move forward on the issue. Leo also said on Tuesday that he would ⁠not reverse a decision made by ⁠Francis to limit celebration of the old Latin Mass, as urged by some more traditionalist Catholic groups.

He said he did not feel it would be right to reverse that decision "for the unity ‌of the Church, ‌for the vast majority of Catholics around the world."