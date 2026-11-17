Britain needs a "complete system reset" of welfare benefits and employment support for young people to lower its rate of youth inactivity from one of the highest in Europe, ‌according to a major report that will be published in full on Tuesday. Alan Milburn, a former minister from Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Labour Party, will propose lower benefit payments for Britons aged under 25 and more mandatory work placements for the long-term youth unemployed. But he warned that any major improvements would take a decade to come through.

Although youth unemployment has been a persistent problem in Britain for years, Labour has ‌been accused by opposition politicians of making it worse through raising social security contributions, increasing the minimum wage and employment laws that make it harder to sack new workers. Growing numbers of young ‌people claiming ill-health benefits are also one of the most discussed elements of Britain's fast-rising welfare bill.

Burnham has spoken of the need to support Milburn's plan but the proposals to cut support risk angering the more left-wing lawmakers in the governing party, while the opposition will argue that the plan does not go far enough, or fast enough. "A complete system reset is needed," Milburn said in remarks ahead of the release of the full government-commissioned report, due at 1130 GMT. "It is time for ⁠a new ​settlement that makes work, not welfare, the future for ⁠the next generation."

HIGH YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT RATE Britain had 981,000 people aged 16-24 not in employment, education or training (NEET) in the second quarter of this year, accounting for one in eight of the age group and a share that was the second-highest in ⁠Europe last year.

Its 15.1% youth unemployment rate is also unusually high relative to the below 4% rate for older workers — elsewhere in Europe, the youth jobless rate is typically only just over double that of older age groups. Milburn ​said his proposals would aim to lower the NEET rate to 5% over a 10-year period through a mix of stronger employer incentives, better mental health support and a doubling ⁠of the number of young people studying for apprenticeships.

Milburn, a minister in the Treasury and Health departments in Tony Blair's government in the late 1990s and early 2000s, said an initial £500 million would be needed now to take the very first steps to ⁠revamp ​the system. He warned that Labour could not afford to dodge the challenge, as allowing young people to go on benefits at a young age can keep them there for life.

Labour lawmakers thwarted attempts to reform welfare under Burnham's predecessor, Keir Starmer, handing ammunition to their political opponents who accuse the party of being on the side of welfare claimants, not workers. Britain spends around £8 billion ($11 billion) ⁠a year on its main disability and unemployment benefits for people aged 18-24, while spending on back-to-work measures has fallen since 2010.

Milburn said he wanted the balance between spending on youth benefits and ⁠spending on measures to support young people into work ⁠or education to shift from 25-to-1 to 2-to-1. Employers said the government needed to ensure it made economic sense to hire inexperienced workers — especially as Britain's minimum wage is higher relative to average earnings than in almost all other rich economies.

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said ‌many young people had little workplace experience, "while ‌the costs and risks of taking them on continue to rise". ($1 = 0.7571 pounds)