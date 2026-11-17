US authorities uncovered a factory producing illegal vapes last month, according to police and photographs seen by Reuters, in a sign Chinese manufacturers have moved some production to the United States following a crackdown on imported devices.

Chinese-owned disposable vape brands have come to dominate the US market — the world's largest ‌for smoking alternatives — even though they lack the authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration required for their legal sale. The FDA carried out substantial seizures last year, and state authorities have also cracked down. These actions, as well as US President Donald Trump's steep tariffs on Chinese products, constrained supplies in early 2025, though imports subsequently rebounded, according to FDA data.

Illegal Chinese-made vapes remain easily accessible in the US. Law enforcement officers raided ‌units in a warehousing complex in Chino, a city to the east of Los Angeles, on October 30, said a spokesperson for the police department in Ontario, California.

The raid, which has not ‌been previously reported, uncovered some 850,000 items such as vapes or their components, including from popular brands like Geek Bar and Foger. Authorities also discovered packaging and machinery used for applying branding and shrink-wrapping products, the spokesperson said. Homeland Security Investigations — the US Department of Homeland Security's investigative arm — as well as the Ontario Police Department, which has jurisdiction over Chino, and several other state or federal agencies participated in the operation.

Based on the equipment found at the site, the spokesperson said, it appeared the location was being ⁠used to ​illegally manufacture vapes. "The significance of this investigation goes well beyond ⁠the number of illegal vaping products seized. It raises serious concerns about public safety, consumer protection and compliance with the law," the spokesperson said.

Geek Bar vapes, which are hugely popular in the US despite lacking FDA authorisation, are made by Chinese manufacturer Guangdong ⁠Qisitech. Guangdong Qisitech did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. Foger Vapes also did not respond to Reuters questions.

CHINESE VAPE MAKERS SHIFTING STRATEGIES The FDA has not granted any Chinese-owned vapes marketing authorisation and has flagged Geek Bar ​and Foger by name, along with other popular Chinese brands, as illegal to import or sell.

Some Chinese firms have responded with new strategies, including branding products as "made in the USA". The October ⁠raid, however, is the first evidence that major Chinese labels, which had so far relied on importing finished goods, have begun shifting some production to the US, a person involved in the investigation said.

A worker present during the raid told authorities the factory began ⁠operating ​in 2026, the Ontario police spokesperson said, adding that there appeared to be both genuine and counterfeit products at the site. Photographs of the raid shared with Reuters by the person involved in the investigation showed stacks of unassembled boxes and spools of authenticity labels with QR codes consumers can scan to confirm that devices they purchase are not counterfeit.

Reuters scanned a QR code on a finished Geek ⁠Bar box that appeared in one of the photos. That opened a page on Geek Bar's website verifying the product as authentic. While the pervasiveness of illegal Chinese vapes is proving a headache for authorities, ⁠it has also frustrated major tobacco companies targeting the ⁠US market with smoking alternatives as they shift away from sales of traditional cigarettes.

British American Tobacco estimates unauthorised devices account for around 70% of all US vape sales, making up a market worth £7 billion ($9.25 billion) annually. However, tobacco companies including BAT and Marlboro maker Altria have said this year that increased enforcement ‌of the law is having an ‌impact on the US vape market, with BAT registering higher sales as a result.

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