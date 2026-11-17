France and Malaysia upgraded ties to a strategic partnership and announced a slew of cooperation deals on Tuesday, with Kuala Lumpur agreeing to relax export curbs on raw rare earths to ‌support joint development in the sector. The announcement came following a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the Southeast Asian nation's capital that saw both leaders seek stronger ties in areas including defence, trade, energy transition and critical minerals.

Macron is on a two-day visit to Malaysia, his first since 2017, and a year before the two nations mark seven decades of bilateral relations. "This ‌renewed partnership will contribute to strengthen our independence on both sides," Macron told a joint news conference, adding that it would also boost the two countries' defence and security.

SECURING RARE EARTHS VALUE ‌CHAIN Anwar said Malaysia has agreed to export some raw rare earth materials to France following a commitment by Paris to collaborate on rare earths processing.

French firm Carester and Malaysian miner Malaco are cooperating on a rare earths mining and refining project, including a separation plant in Malaysia's Perak state that can process an estimated 13,000 metric tons of rare earths annually, Carester's chief executive Frederic Carencotte said in July this year. Malaysia imposed a ban on the export of raw rare earths ⁠in 2024 to ​protect its domestic resources.

It eased restrictions last month, ⁠allowing conditional shipments of raw rare earths for research or processing purposes, as it looks to develop local refining capabilities. The Carester-Malaco venture, which is set to commence operations next year, was part of France's efforts to reduce its dependency on ⁠China, the world's largest rare earths producer, Macron told a business forum later on Tuesday.

"(The project) will extract and process here and we will have some offtake so we can refine at home and secure for ​our value chain very important components for our industry," he said. FRANCE, MALAYSIA STRIKE DEFENCE, ENERGY DEALS

Macron and Anwar witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding on critical minerals, aimed ⁠at developing "an integrated, higher-value mineral industry through research, development, and industrial cooperation", Malaysia's foreign ministry said in an X post. Other deals include cooperation between Malaysia's SkyeChip and French chip designer SiPearl on chiplet development, as well as a submarine cable project between Telekom Malaysia and ⁠Alcatel ​Submarine Networks aimed at enhancing Malaysia's digital connectivity, the ministry said.

Anwar said Malaysia was seeking French government and industry support on the ASEAN Power Grid, a regional plan to connect the electricity systems of Southeast Asian nations. On defence, Macron said the countries plan to jointly build a regional centre to combat hybrid threats, such as cyberattacks and disinformation. France's Airbus has also agreed to supply ⁠helicopters to Malaysia's air force, he said, without providing further details.

No financial details on any of the deals were provided. France also plans to pursue additional deals in submarines and fighter jets, Macron ⁠said, adding that his government would also cooperate ⁠with Malaysia on developing its nuclear power capabilities and on securing access to Europe's liquefied natural gas market.

France's push for closer defence cooperation comes as Malaysia reassesses the reliability of foreign suppliers after Norway revoked an export licence for missiles destined for its naval fleet. Malaysia's defence minister has said the ‌move raised questions about the trustworthiness ‌of international partners, particularly those from Western or NATO countries.