The ​European ​Union Aviation ‌Safety Agency (EASA) has ​extended its warnings for ‌airlines across most of the Middle East until January 31, 2027, ‌it said on Tuesday. In ‌an update to its conflict zone advisories, EASA kept its advice ⁠not ​to ⁠fly in Iranian, Iraqi and ⁠most Lebanese airspace, as well as ​over much of the ⁠Gulf.

It also continued to recommend ⁠airlines ​not to operate in parts of Saudi airspace, ⁠where Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked ⁠airports ⁠in recent months.