Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs unveiled his ​new government coalition ahead of a ​formal parliamentary vote on Tuesday, pledging ‌to ​boost private-sector growth and reduce the number of government employees. Kulbergs' centrist, pro-Ukraine United List won 35.3% of the votes in last ‌month's parliamentary election, the most for any group since Latvian independence in 1991, and will form a government with the nationalist National Alliance.

Parliament is expected to vote later on Tuesday on ‌the proposed cabinet, containing a mix of political appointees and technocrats, which has 51 seats ‌in the 100-seat chamber. A businessman and amateur rally driver, Kulbergs came to power in May after the previous coalition crumbled over its handling of incidents in which stray Ukrainian military drones flew undetected into Latvia.

Latvia's economy ⁠has ​underperformed its Baltic ⁠neighbours for more than a decade and Kulbergs has promised to improve governance, reduce bureaucracy and cut public spending. "We've ⁠neglected economic issues, and that's where we need to place our emphasis. We need to attract ​investment," Kulbergs told a press conference in Riga. He added that there would be fewer ⁠public-sector employees, but did not elaborate.

Kulbergs has pledged to maintain support for Ukraine and a hard line toward ⁠Moscow. Career ​diplomat Girts Jaunzems, a former ambassador to Uzbekistan, will become foreign minister, replacing Baiba Braze, whose New Unity party is leaving the government.

Although pro-Russian parties increased their representation in ⁠parliament, they remain sidelined and are unlikely to influence government policy, analysts have said. No Latvian ⁠government has survived ⁠a full term, and Kulbergs will face an uphill battle holding together the United List, a loose alliance of small parties and independents.